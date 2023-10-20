We wish to offer cell and gene therapy in India at one-third or one-fourth the US cost

In this video, Arun Anand, COO, Immuneel Therapeutics and Dr Bruce Levine, of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and member of Immuneel Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board, explain to Viveka Roychowdhury how CAR-T cell therapy empowers patients to use their own immune cells as “drug factories”

With promising early results from the IMAGINE study on their first product, chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy Varnimcabtagene, Bengaluru-based Immuneel Therapeutics awaits approval in India.

A clinical stage start-up company in the cell & gene therapies & personalized immunotherapy, Immuneel Therapeutics was set up to provide affordable and transformational cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients in India and the world.

With renowned co-founders like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, board director & co-founder, executive chairperson, Biocon and Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, cancer physician, Columbia University; scientific co-founder, Vor Biopharma and Dr Kush M Parmar, managing partner, 5AM Ventures, Immuneel Therapeutics has an enviable scientific advisory board.

