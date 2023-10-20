Venus Remedies gets REO Certification from CII for second consecutive year

Venus Remedies has received the Responsible Export Organisation (REO) certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This is the second consecutive year that Venus Remedies has been recognised with this certification.

The Responsible Export Organisation (REO) certification is a recognition awarded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to companies for responsible and sustainable export practices, ensuring high standards of quality, ethics, and integrity in their international business operations.

Peeyush Jain, Deputy MD at Venus Remedies, stated, “The REO certification from the CII will enable us to expand our presence in our targeted 100 countries. It also serves as an endorsement of our company’s export capabilities and manufacturing processes. This certification will empower our company to continue its upward trajectory and solidify its position as an export industry leader.”

“We are immensely proud of this accomplishment, and it is an outcome of our team’s dedication and hard work. Achieving the REO certification for the second consecutive year highlights our resolute to make a positive impact in the pharma industry,” said Akshansh Chaudhary, ED & CTO, Venus Remedies.