Axplora appoints Dr Stephan Haitz as President of Novasep CDMO Business Unit

Axplora has appointed Dr Stephan Haitz as President of the Novasep CDMO Business Unit and member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective November 1, 2023. He will take over from Jean Bléhaut, who leaves the company after a career spanning more than 25 years.

Haitz has a 20+ years’ business career in the pharma industry where he held various management positions within global CDMOs such as Solvias, Lonza and Cambrex. He holds a PhD and Master in organic chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in economics. Most recently, Stephan worked as President Drug Substance CDMO Commercial at Cambrex.