We, at OmniActive, invest over 10 per cent of the total outlay into R&D

What has been the investment into the company’s Research & Development (R&D) facility in Pune and other locations?

We, at OmniActive, invest over 10 per cent of the total outlay into Research & Development. Through pioneering seed programmes and conducting stringent trials, we are continuously raising the standards of our specialty branded ingredients to garner consumer trust globally. We filed 95 patents and 49 clinical trials in FY24, to further consolidate leadership in product innovation, safety, and efficacy.

With two state-of-the-art facilities, located in Pune and Thane, Maharashtra recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, we have a strong team of highly qualified scientists and agriculturalists, many holding advanced degrees.

The company has recently expanded its capabilities with a high-end instrument testing lab. Kindly give details of the enhanced effectiveness of the tech transfer process due to these new capabilities.

The new testing lab, equipped with cutting-edge technology, has transformed how we work at OmniActive. We can now speed up testing and validation, which means we’re getting our formulations to market much faster. The high-quality data gathered helps us make smarter decisions, allowing us to optimise our processes before we scale up. Plus, this enhanced capability strengthens our quality control, ensuring our bioactive ingredients meet all the necessary safety and regulatory standards. With real-time monitoring, we can quickly change the processes as per the requirements, boosting yields and product quality. Overall, this lab not only helps us refine existing ingredients but also inspires the development of new products to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

With bioactives, there is a loss of product from plant to bioactive ingredient, between the stages of extraction, purification, etc. How has OmniActive optimised yields to improve profitability, bioavailability as well as patient safety?

The journey from plant to bioactive ingredient can result in product loss during extraction and purification. That’s why, at OmniActive, we focus on efficiency and recovery to maximise yields. By fine-tuning parameters such as temperature, pressure, and solvent ratios, we ensure that we extract the highest quality bioactives while preserving their integrity. This enables us to optimise dosages in our final products, enhancing both bioavailability and patient safety. Additionally, we conduct safety studies and evaluate how our enriched extracts can be applied in various delivery formats, such as gummies and ready-to-drink options. By providing clear information about our bioactives, we aim to boost consumer confidence, ultimately driving sales and improving profitability.

Regulatory agencies are raising the bar on evidence based medicines, including bioactives. In India, there is a move to shift from the FSSAI to CDSCO. What are your views?

Moving nutra products under CDSCO would introduce price controls, which may work well for essential drugs and medicines but not for nutraceuticals. These health and nutrition supplements are a conscious, discretionary choice for consumers, driven by personal wellness goals. While we always aim to keep our products competitively priced, imposing price controls could harm the industry by limiting innovation and reducing consumer options.

Quality assurance generally adds to the cost of the final product. Is OmniActive concerned about cheaper ingredients from domestic competitors as well as other nutra CDMOs from other countries?

Purchasing supplements is a discretionary spend, and consumers are often willing to pay for hig