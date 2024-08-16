Wanbury appoints Prakash Venkatraman as President of API business

Wanbury has appointed Prakash Venkatraman as the President of its API business, bringing over three decades of experience in API operations, business strategy, and P&L management to the role. Prakash Venkatraman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Mumbai University. His career includes key leadership roles in several prominent pharmaceutical companies.

Most recently, Venkatraman served as Senior Vice President of the API business at Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, where he led the division for over three years, focusing on growth and meeting revenue and EBITDA targets.

Prior to that, he led Global Sales and Business Development for Sun Pharma’s API division as Senior Vice President. He also spent eight years at Jubilant Life Sciences, where he established the company as a global leader in specific molecules and expanded capacity to meet increasing demand.

Venkatraman’s career also includes senior leadership roles at Wockhardt, Ranbaxy, and Kopran, where he consistently achieved organisational goals.

Wanbury is optimistic that Venkatraman’s leadership and strategic insight will contribute significantly to the company’s business objectives.