Wanbury announces new API product portfolio and launch plans

Wanbury has announced the launch of its new active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) product portfolio for FY24-25. The company outlined a range of products to be commercialised, which cover therapeutic areas including anti-diabetics, antidepressants, anti-histamines, analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, antitussives, and anaesthetics.

The new products, which are set to be launched in the upcoming fiscal year, include APIs like, Sertraline HCl, Diphenhydramine HCl, Diphenhydramine Citrate, Metformin HCl, etc. These APIs are in high global demand, with the following estimated figures for market requirements in metric tons (MT): Metformin HCl (61,400 MT), Sertraline HCl (650 MT), Diphenhydramine HCl (291 MT), Mefenamic Acid (1,469 MT), and Tramadol (556 MT).

The company has also indicated its plans to file for various regulatory approvals, including USDMF (United States Drug Master File) and CEP (Certificate of Suitability) for several of these products. Some products have already been filed, while others are in the process of being submitted for approval. These filings are aligned with regulatory standards like the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.), and British Pharmacopoeia (BP).

Wanbury’s API portfolio is geared toward meeting global demand in the pharmaceutical sector, supporting therapeutic areas across multiple geographies.