British drugmaker GSK moves mRNA flu vaccine to late-stage trials

British drugmaker GSK, announced on Thursday positive results from a mid-stage trial of its seasonal influenza vaccine programme using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, and said it would now progress to late-stage clinical development.

The data showed that a vaccine candidate produced positive immune responses against both A and B flu strains in younger and older adults, compared with the current standard treatments, GSK said.

In July, GSK bought partner CureVac out of their alliance on influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development, boosting its messenger RNA credentials.

GSK, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, under CEO Emma Walmsley has focussed on vaccines and infectious diseases as a strategy to boost sales and counter patent expiries and declining revenue from current bestselling medicines by the end of this decade.

“GSK continues to develop and optimise its mRNA capabilities through investments and partnerships, including in AI/ML-based sequence optimisation, nanoparticle design and manufacturing,” it said in a statement.

The trial tested various mRNA formulations in older and younger adults to find effective vaccines that could offer better protection against flu strains than current vaccines.