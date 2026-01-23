Viyash Scientific announces partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to expand companion animal portfolio in India

Alivira Animal Health Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Viyash Scientific Limited) has entered into a partnership agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited for the distribution and promotion of their companion animal products portfolio in India. This partnership is designed to capture the growing opportunities in India’s pet healthcare market, driven by increased pet ownership, rising awareness of preventive care and growing emphasis on animal well-being across the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Haribabu Bodepudi, MD & Group CEO – Viyash Scientific said, “This represents an important milestone in Viyash Scientific’s journey to become a key player in the companion animal segment. India offers tremendous opportunities for innovative medicines which cater to the medical needs of our pets. Driving access to high quality solutions for our pets in urban and rural India is at the heart of this partnership. Alivira’s extensive geographical reach and on-ground capabilities combined with Boehringer Ingelheim’s differentiated companion animal product portfolio strengthens our ability to serve veterinarians and pet parents across India effectively.”

Dr Vinod Gopal, Country Head, Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India said, “This partnership aligns with our long-term growth strategy for the animal health business in India and enables us to serve our customers with greater clarity, consistency, and care. It positions us to scale efficiently while remaining focused on strategic leadership. Alivira Animal Health will expand our sales capability across urban and rural India in the companion animal business, further enhancing market reach, access and driving execution excellence.”

He further adds, “Our portfolio continues to be built on high-quality products, supported by a robust and advancing pipeline, ensuring sustainable growth, strong governance, and consistent delivery for our customers. Together with Alivira Animal Health Limited, we can improve access, and responsiveness while preserving a clear strategy and brand experience to support future growth of our companion animal business.”