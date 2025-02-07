Pharma M&A and venture capital deals reach $33.7 billion in Jan 2025

The healthcare industry reported 107 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals worth $29.2 billion in January 2025, according to data from GlobalData. This is higher than the last 12-month (January 2024 to December 2024) average of 99 deals worth $14 billion.

Johnson & Johnson announced the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, a biopharmaceutical company, for a total equity value of approximately $14.6 billion. Eli Lilly and Co is set to acquire Scorpion’s PI3Kα inhibitor program STX-478 for approximately $2.5 billion. Gilead Sciences Inc will acquire LEO Pharma’s preclinical oral STAT6 small molecule inhibitors and targeted protein degraders for approximately $1.7 billion. These three transactions accounted for 64 per cent of the total M&A deal value in January 2025.

Venture capital (VC) investments in the healthcare industry increased by 62.1 per cent in January 2025 compared to the same period last year. A total of 129 VC deals worth $4.5 billion were reported, up from the last 12-month average of 103 deals worth $2.8 billion.

Among the top VC deals, Verdiva Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and cardiometabolic disorders, raised $410 million in series A financing. Kardigan Inc, a heart health company, secured $300 million in series A funding to modernise cardiovascular drug development. Aviceda Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotech firm, raised $207.5 million in series C financing to advance its lead program AVD-104 for geographic atrophy into pivotal trials.