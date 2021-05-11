Virafin from Zydus Cadila priced at Rs 11,995 per dose

Read Article

As per reports, Zydus Cadila has fixed the price of Virafin, a medicine that has received EUA for COVID-19 treatment, at Rs 11,995 per dose. Reportedly, the company has commenced dispatching the drug which can reportedly reduce oxygen support in COVID-19 patients.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency authorisation for restricted use to Virafin, a single-use therapy, on April 23.

Technically known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, it is used to treat moderate infection of COVID-19. The company has said, “91.15 per cent of patients treated with PegIFN were RT-PCR negative by day 7.”