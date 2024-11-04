Viraa Care secures $108K in pre-seed funding to drive child nutrition initiatives

Viraa Care, a health-tech platform focused on infant nutrition and pediatric feeding, has raised $108K in a pre-seed funding round. This funding milestone aims to enhance support for parents with research-driven guidance on infant care and childcare. The round included foreign direct investment (FDI) from a French investor, aligning with Viraa Care’s plans for international expansion and a commitment to influence global standards in child health.

The funding will back Viraa Care’s development of a comprehensive childcare model inspired by Northern European frameworks, bringing an evidence-based approach to child nutrition and moving away from commercial priorities. The funds will also enhance Viraa Care’s live courses on infant and pediatric nutrition, providing parents with expert-led sessions that emphasise fresh, nutrient-dense foods over processed products with preservatives and artificial additives.

Sonal Babbar-Bhardwaj, Co-founder of Viraa Care, commented on the significance of this funding, stating, “Indian mothers shoulder the responsibility of feeding their children, yet they often lack the right support. Many are influenced by food company marketing to make choices that do not always prioritise their child’s best interests. At Viraa Care, we aim to empower mothers by offering clear, unbiased advice grounded in science. This is not just a service—it is a movement to transform how our country approaches feeding, child nutrition, and child health.”

The funding will accelerate Viraa Care’s growth, enabling wider reach and enhanced offerings in the parenting and healthcare sectors. With over 500 sessions conducted and a doubling of its customer base month-on-month, Viraa Care is positioning itself as a leader in baby nutrition and pediatric feeding in India. The investment will support further expansion and outreach, as the company continues to build trust with parents nationwide.

Mayank Bhardwaj, Co-founder of Viraa Care, added, “With this funding, we are not just growing Viraa Care; we are revolutionising how Indian families approach feeding, childcare, and nutrition. Our goal is to build a system that rivals the best in the world, grounded in science and evidence-based practices. India needs a robust support system for parents—one based on trust, not marketing gimmicks.”

Looking ahead, Viraa Care remains committed to expanding its platform for customised nutrition guidance and launching new workshops that educate parents on breastfeeding, infant nutrition, and child development. This funding will expedite these initiatives, enhancing Viraa Care’s engagement with parents and ensuring that Indian families can provide high-quality health support for their children.