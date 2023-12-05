Vibcare Healthcare opens pharma manufacturing facility in Panchkula, Haryana

Vibcare Healthcare has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Panchkula, Haryana, built with an investment of Rs 40 crores. The company informed, spanning over five acres, the facility adheres to international standards, including EU GMP, PIC/S and UKMHRA GMP.

Siddharth Singhal, CEO of Vibcare Healthcare said, “This groundbreaking facility affirms our dedication to excellence in pharma. Our mission is to provide accessible and premium pharma solutions globally. Our commitment is to deliver top-tier healthcare solutions aligned with stringent quality standards.”

A company statement informed, “The facility comprises four specialised production units for general tablets, liquids, capsules, and ointments, boasting over 500 approvals and aligning meticulously with global quality standards. This comprehensive infrastructure positions Vibcare Healthcare to comprehensively address diverse healthcare needs with an extensive array of pharma solutions.”