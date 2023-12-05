Akums’ acquires new formulation facility in Baddi

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of a new formulation facility located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. This marks the twelfth formulation facility under Akums, and the second in Baddi.

The newly acquired facility, sprawling across approximately six acres, is currently undergoing upgrades and is slated to become operational in the year 2024. Once operational, it will serve as a OSD pharmaceutical formulation facility, enhancing Akums’ tablet manufacturing capacity.

Sanjeev Jain, Joint MD, Akums, speaking about the acquisition, noted, “Once operational, the Baddi facility will play a significant role in augmenting our manufacturing capabilities, allowing us to efficiently address the various needs of our clients. Rooted in the principles of innovation, sustainability, and quality, this expansion serves as a palpable expression of our dedication to advancing healthcare and making a positive impression on a global scale.”

This procurement is anticipated to boost Akums’ tablet manufacturing capacity across various therapeutic areas.

Sandeep Jain, Joint MD, Akums stated, “Acquisition of the second manufacturing site in the Baddi aligns with our goal to enhance the manufacturing capabilities across geographies, while aiming to make a substantial impact on the overall health and well-being of our communities.”