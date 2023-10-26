Venus Remedies gets market authorisation for Bleomycin 15,000 IU in the UK

Venus Remedies has received market authorisation in the UK for Bleomycin 15,000 IU powder for solution for injection/infusion by its German subsidiary, Venus Pharma GmbH.

Bleomycin 15,000 IU is a potent medication that contains the active ingredient bleomycin sulfate. It belongs to a group of medicines known as cytostatic drugs, specifically designed to combat cancer. This class of medications, often referred to as chemotherapy, is effective in targeting cancer cells and preventing their uncontrolled division.

Its applications include the treatment of certain types of squamous cell carcinomas in the head and neck, cervix, and external genitalia. It also serves to treat severe types of lymph node cancers, such as Hodgkin’s disease and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma of intermediate and high malignancy, testicular cancer, and fluid accumulation in the lungs, often associated with cancer.

Bleomycin can be administered as a standalone treatment or in combination with other cancer medications and radiotherapy.

Venus Remedies holds a total of 15 market authorisations (MA) for Bleomycin products across the globe. As part of its efforts to make Bleomycin more accessible, the company has submitted sixteen additional applications to Ministries of Health (MOHs) around the world. Venus has secured 15 registrations for this drug across various regions, including Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), North America, and South America.