Venus Remedies gains GMP certification for Antibiotic-Carbapenemm facility from Moldova’s health ministry

Venus Remedies has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from the Ministry of Health of Moldova for its antibiotic-carbapenem manufacturing facility. The certification follows a comprehensive inspection conducted in October 2024, with final approval granted in December 2024.

Carbapenems, recognised as a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics, are instrumental in treating severe infections.

A press release from the company stated that the GMP certification for Venus Remedies’ facility is expected to unlock further opportunities in the Moldovan market, contributing anticipated sales of $300,000 in 2025 and approximately $700,000–$800,000 in 2026

The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $13,529.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9 per cent from 2020 to 2027. Specifically, the Europe carbapenem market generated revenue of $ 1,061.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 per cent from 2023 to 2030.

In Moldova, the pharmaceutical market is expected to demonstrate an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024–2029) of 3.22 per cent, reaching a market volume of $83.32 million by 2029. Additionally, the growing availability of generic drugs has made medications more affordable, while the rise of online pharmacies has improved accessibility for consumers.