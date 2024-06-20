Venus Remedies clinches dual tender from UNICEF & PAHO

Three months after getting the coveted Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approval from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Venus Remedies has been given a tender by UNICEF for supplying ceftriaxone (1gm), a beta-lactam antibiotic, in dry powder form.

Ceftriaxone dry powder is an important drug in Venus Remedies’ extensive antibiotic portfolio. Moreover, ceftriaxone is an important antibiotic globally due to its broad-spectrum activity and effectiveness in treating a variety of serious bacterial infections. The global ceftriaxone market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9 per cent from 2022 to 2031 to reach over USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2031.

Venus Remedies has also been awarded an oncology tender by the WHO-backed Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). The company has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying a wide range of essential oncology drugs like bleomycin, carboplatin, cisplatin, cytarabine, doxorubicin, irinotecan, methotrexate and vincristine.

According to the statement, having exported pharmaceuticals worth about US $16 billion in the financial year 2023-2024, India is the world’s largest provider of generic drugs. In terms of volumes, Indian drugs comprised 20 per cent of the global generic drug exports. Venus Remedies is playing a key role in this export market, contributing to India’s growing influence, particularly in the global oncology sector.