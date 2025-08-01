VedTechBio partners with AlphaMeld in multi-therapy collaboration

VedTechBio Research, an AI-driven drug discovery, announced enhancements to its RxAgentAI platform, cutting drug discovery timelines in half alongside a strategic collaboration with AlphaMeld Corporation to co-develop multiple therapies for metabolic and rare diseases.

RxAgentAI is an autonomous, multi-agentic intelligence system augmented by deep, domain-specific knowledge. It redefines research workflows, orchestrating complex tasks from precise target identification to intricate drug design and testing.

RxAgentAI’s expert-in-the-loop mode integrates human expertise with agent outputs. This aims to ensure accuracy, transparency, and scientific rigour, resulting in impacts exemplified by:

30 per cent reduction in target and drug identification timelines

50 per cent compression of full target–disease–drug analysis workflows

Rare disease landscape mapping has been shortened from 12 weeks to under 3 weeks

VedTechBio’s partnership with AlphaMeld Corporation, a U.S.-based company that applies real-world applications of generative AI for drug discovery and development, brings together complementary strengths. The alliance covers preclinical discovery through human proof-of-concept.

VedTechBio’s demonstrated ability to compress key discovery phases positions the company to capture significant value in the rapidly expanding global AI drug discovery market. The company and its partners are currently in active discussions with major pharmaceutical companies in the US and EU regarding collaborations arising from the RxAgentAI platform.