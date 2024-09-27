USV launches Quinidine Sulphate tablets to address rare heart arrhythmia

USV has launched Q-rite tablets, containing 200 milligrams of Quinidine Sulphate, to treat patients with rare irregular heartbeat conditions. This marks the commercial availability of Quinidine Sulphate tablets in India, aimed at improving patient care for those with cardiac arrhythmias.

India faces a significant burden of cardiovascular diseases, with approximately 40% of cardiac patients displaying signs of heart rhythm disorders. Among these, 22% are at risk of sudden cardiac arrest due to arrhythmia, with many under the age of 40. To address this demographic, USV introduced Q-rite tablets, aiming to improve patient outcomes in arrhythmia management.

Mr Prashant Tewari, Managing Director of USV, stated, “We have been empathetic to the needs of patients, especially individuals with cardiac conditions, and do not have an option for its management. The launch of Q-rite tablets in India underscores our vision of enhancing accessibility. We believe our commitment to niche medication will offer targeted solutions that significantly improve patient outcomes.”

Dr Aditya Kapoor, President of the Indian Society of Electrocardiology (ISE), and Dr Ketan Mehta, Honorary General-Secretary (ISE), highlighted the importance of Quinidine’s availability in India. In a joint statement, they said, “Quinidine, being an old yet versatile antiarrhythmic drug, will adequately address the needs of a select group of patients.”

Q-rite tablets are available at pharmacies in select hospitals and through the online pharmaceutical retailer Tata 1mg.