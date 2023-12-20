USV and Biogenomics launches Insuquick

Insuquick is a “Make in India” product and is available in all metros, and tier I/II cities

USV has announced a partnership with Biogenomics to launch Insuquick, a biosimilar insulin aspart for people with diabetes In India.

Prashant Tewari, Managing Director, USV said,” We are committed to improving the quality of lives of people with diabetes. Strengthening our resolve, As a leader in the oral anti-diabetes segment, our entry into injectables is a strategic step towards bolstering our market presence and our aspiration to lead in the diabetes market. We have collaborated with Biogenomics to provide global-quality insulin aspart for our people with diabetes.

Dr Sanjay Sonar, Co-Founder and President, Biogenomics said, “Insulin aspart is the first biosimilar in the