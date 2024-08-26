Union cabinet approves BioE3 Policy for advancing biomanufacturing in India

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy aimed at fostering high-performance biomanufacturing in India. The policy is set to bolster innovation, accelerate technology development, and prioritise sustainable growth in the biotechnology sector.

The BioE3 Policy will provide innovation-driven support to research and development (R&D) and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. The policy will also focus on accelerating technology development and commercialisation through the establishment of Biomanufacturing & Bio-Al hubs and Biofoundries.

A key feature of the policy is the prioritisation of regenerative bioeconomy models aimed at promoting green growth. The policy also aims to expand India’s skilled workforce, facilitating a surge in job creation within the biomanufacturing sector.