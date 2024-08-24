Sun Pharma introduces STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) in India for ABSSSI

Sun Pharma has launched Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India under the brand name “STARIZO”. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a novel, oxazolidinone-class antibacterial, used to treat Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection (ABSSSI).

Sun Pharma has obtained rights from MSD to develop, manufacture and commercialise Tedizolid Phosphate in India.

Skin and soft tissue infections are the most common type of infections constituting, around 29-32 per cent of all infections in 2018-2019 in India. The treatment of ABSSSI is further complicated by associated comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, renal and hepatic dysfunction in these patients.

The incidence of invasive S. aureus infections has increased over the past decades and is associated with poor outcomes and high mortality rates. S. aureus is responsible for almost one-third of ABSSSIs, with MRSA accounting for a large proportion of these. MRSA rates in India have been increasing each year from 28.4 per cent in 2016 to 42.6 per cent in 2021 (S. aureus infections). Drug-resistant bacteria such as MRSA causing ABSSSIs, are more challenging to treat due to the limited availability of effective antibiotics.

STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a once-a-day oral treatment for six days compared to the current standard of care which has to be given twice daily for 10-14 days. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) has demonstrated activity against gram-positive organisms, including MRSA. STARIZO (Tedizolid) provides the advantage of reduced frequency and duration of drug administration. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) requires no dose adjustment in the elderly, patients with hepatic or renal impairment and patients on haemodialysis.

Tedizolid Phosphate is sold in India under a licensing agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Singapore Trading.