Unani Summit 2025 highlights role of traditional medicine in preventive healthcare

Unani Summit 2025 hosted by Hamdard Laboratories on 15th September in association with Unani medical colleges from across Maharashtra brought together leading Unani doctors, researchers, and industry experts on one platform to explore the role of Unani medicine in preventive and sustainable healthcare.

The event was graced by Dr. Liyaqat Ali Affaqui, IRS, Additional Commissioner – Income Tax Mumbai, as Chief Guest, who highlighted the need for preventive care to address the increasing burden of disease in India along with the importance of having a clear vision in life. The Guest of Honour Dr. Masroor Ali, RRIUM, Senior Scientist, CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH emphasised on scientific research, continuous learning, and adoption of latest technology to advance Unani medicine.

The summit featured in-depth scientific sessions that delved into how Unani medicine addresses today’s pressing health challenges. Experts discussed the conceptualisation and management of pain, the role of Unani therapies in fatty liver disease, and approaches for managing diabetes mellitus—all from the perspective of integrating traditional wisdom with contemporary medical research.

Non-Communicable diseases are a major public health concern in India, responsible for nearly 5.87 million deaths, as per the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative (a collaborative effort by Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Health Foundation of India, and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation). The summit emphasised how Unani’s holistic approach — including principles like the Six Essential Factors, Regimental Therapy, and Diet-o-therapy — can offer sustainable, preventive solutions to this growing challenge.

Abdul Majeed, Chairman and Chief Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories said, “Unani medicine holds immense promise in preventing and managing India’s growing lifestyle disease burden through natural, holistic, and sustainable solutions. As a traditional system rooted in preventive care, it can play a critical role in complementing modern medical practices, especially in expanding healthcare access in underserved areas of our country. Our constant endeavour is to integrate evidence-based research, promote eco-conscious practices, and strengthen the capabilities of practitioners through continuous educational initiatives. Through this, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s vision of achieving 100% access to quality healthcare for its entire population.”

He also stressed on Hamdard’s unwavering commitment to integrating the traditional knowledge of Unani with modern diagnostics, while ensuring Hamdard’s legacy of access to quality products at affordable prices for the masses.

The valedictory session was graced by Chief Guest Dr Mohan A Joshi, Dean, LTT Municipal General Hospital & Medical College (Sion Hospital) Mumbai, and Guest of Honour Mr. Rais Shaikh, MLA, Bhiwandi town, Thane district.

An industry showcase segment highlighted Cardiobrain Tab — an evidence-backed pioneering formulation combining Unani heritage with modern science, aimed at improving cognitive and cardiovascular health. This is the continuation of Hamdard’s efforts to introduce research -based products – like Jigrol (liver care), Lipotab (lipid care), and Diabeat (diabetes management) – to effectively address NCDs. The event also featured a poster competition and a quiz contest designed to engage academic practitioners, along with the expert-level knowledge sharing and interactive discussions.

This summit was part of Hamdard Laboratories’ larger national initiative to promote the integration of Unani medicine into India’s healthcare system. Earlier this year, the first regional conclave was held in Hyderabad, and going forward, three more summits will be organised to cover the East, North, and Central regions.