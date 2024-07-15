Transforming medical device assembly with Acopos6D

The medical device assembly sector is poised for significant expansion, extending its reach into new territories alongside its manufacturing and assembly facilities. This dynamic industry is expanding and driving daily growth, thanks to its exceptional adaptability and commitment to innovation. As per estimates by the Government of India, the sector is growing at a rate of 28 per cent to reach a size of USD 50 bn by 2030. To aid this growth, Leaders in medical device assembly are preparing solutions previously unattainable, enabling the fabrication of end-to-end product types with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. This new breed of smart and adaptive machine solutions are remarkably good at adjusting to changes in a dynamic environment. The medical device assembly present primary challenges revolving around enhancing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and profitability for customised small batch production. Overcoming such challenges involves automating repetitive and manual tasks and reducing production costs and process wastages. Manufacturers always look toward latest innovation in their quest to accomplish all their goals in less time, with minimal machine footprint, and with higher productivity. This facilitates the implementation of a compact and adaptive machines in the manufacturing eco system, making process simple and efficiently maximising the production.

Adaptive manufacturing is innovation’s best

Adaptive manufacturing opens completely new avenues for solving problems that would be hard to tackle with a traditional method. The constraints of traditional manufacturing techniques become clear as we see production batches shrinking to batch sizes of one. Product variations are difficult for these lines to handle; product customisation and changeover happen too slowly to achieve a production level that is economically feasible. To achieve greater output in less time, a production unit needs to become extremely adaptable at this point and lay the groundwork for cutting-edge technology. With the launch of ACOPOS 6D, the manufacturers are dawning their hands to put this remarkable innovation to use. The invent of ACOPOS 6D for pharma manufacturers was to create possibilities in new areas of application, opening new market opportunities for machine builders and manufacturers. The mechatronic innovations of B&R hold the best of technology, after services and programming made easy via mapp6D. The market has already witnessed that adaptive machine supports digital business strategies with the ability to deliver cost-effective, automated, make-to-order mass customisation for the first time ever.

Mobilising made easy with ACOPOS 6D

Advancements in technology are streamlining processes and reducing time consumption. Machine manufacturers are embracing practical innovations that yield consistent results. The latest generation of hygienic and aseptic shuttles for ACOPOS 6D enables profitable small-batch production across various sectors. These magnetically levitating ACOPOS 6D shuttles glide silently and precisely, adhering to stringent cleanliness standards while remaining easy to maintain. Customers seeking a sterile environment can opt for this hygienic and aseptic version. In cleanroom applications, our planar product transport system simplifies the setup of processing stations, maximising production within a smaller footprint. To further streamline operations, the newly launched ACOPOS 6D LaunchPad assists automation engineers in designing transport system paths and optimising process flows without additional software tools or programming. This intuitive graphical workspace allows users to drag and drop destinations and waypoints, defining key locations for the shuttles. An underlying algorithm efficiently plans the connections, detecting and resolving potential collisions or deadlocks. Changes are easily accommodated by adjusting waypoints, and the 6D LaunchPad seamlessly integrates with the controller, becoming an essential part of the entire machine. For machine builders, integrators and users, it becomes not just a design tool, but an integral part of the entire machine lifecycle as an intuitive, graphical hub for data-driven process optimisation and all types of value-added services.