Thermo Fisher Scientific to expand biopharma manufacturing infrastructure in India

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced plans to invest in India’s biopharma infrastructure with new facilities that will expand biopharma manufacturing capabilities.

According to industry data, India’s biopharmaceutical market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $15.9 billion in 2030. Drivers of this growth include increasing market maturity, regulatory approvals globally, and high-unmet clinical needs within India.

“India’s biopharma sector is poised for a giant leap, and we are deeply committed to enabling that outcome,” said Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Africa, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our integrated solutions, from research to manufacturing, will help our customers innovate faster, increase productivity and maintain the highest quality standards. India is one of our fastest-growing markets, and we are building capacity and capabilities here to match its immense potential.”

As part of its expansion strategy, Thermo Fisher Scientific will establish two facilities in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, by the end of 2025. The Bioprocess Design Centre (BDC), developed in collaboration with the Telangana Government, will provide expertise in bioprocessing and process scale-up to accelerate the development of therapies.

The Customer Experience Centre (CEC) will complement the BDC by showcasing instrumentation and workflow solutions across molecular biology, proteomics, clinical diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy. Subject matter experts at the centre will support method development, technology adoption, and industry upskilling.

“India’s biopharma industry currently faces challenges which include access to cutting-edge technologies and technology experts. The BDC and CEC will help directly address them, enabling both start-ups and established companies to reduce time-to-market. Therapies will meet stringent international quality requirements through this collaborative ecosystem,” said Srinath Venkatesh, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.