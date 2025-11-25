Thermo Fisher launches customer experience and bioprocess design centers in Hyderabad

Thermo Fisher Scientific inaugurated two new facilities in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley. The Bioprocess Design Center (BDC) a technology scale-up facility was set up in partnership with Govt. Of Telangana; other partners are Dept. of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India under the Biotech Park Project.

The Customer Experience Center serves as a collaborative hub for scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals offering hands-on training and co-development opportunities. The center demonstrates 50+ integrated workflows across 20+ applications in targeted therapeutics like cell and gene therapy, mRNA, oncology, proteomics and analytical sciences featuring Thermo Fisher’s flagship technologies.

The centers will support 200 to 250 researchers and scientists annually, providing access to advanced technologies, hands-on training, and collaborative programs that accelerate innovation across bioprocessing, analytical sciences, healthcare, clean energy, and semiconductors.

Developed in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, the centers align with Telangana Life Sciences Mission to position the state as a global life sciences innovation hub.

D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT and Industries, Telangana, said, “Telangana’s life sciences sector is on a strong growth trajectory. Partnerships like this will help us achieve our target of INR 1 lakh crore in life sciences investments by 2030. Thermo Fisher’s new centers bring global capabilities that strengthen our ecosystem. These new facilities will create opportunities for collaboration and skill-building, while reinforcing our vision of making Telangana the life sciences capital of the world.”

The Bioprocess Design Center complements the CEC with bench-to-pilot scale capabilities for biologics and vaccine manufacturing. It enables rapid prototyping, process optimization and scale-up using single-use systems, supported by laboratories for cell culture, microbial fermentation, purification, and analytical testing.

Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, “India’s life sciences sector is at an inflection point. These new centres reinforce our commitment to supporting the region’s growth through meaningful collaborations that help researchers and industry partners move from ideas to impact faster.”

Srinath Venkatesh, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, “We are committed to enabling a sustainable ecosystem that integrates talent, infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology, strengthening India’s position on the global biopharma and life sciences stage. Expanding our capability footprint through these centers demonstrate our vision to be the preferred partner for innovation, development, and manufacturing within the country.”

With a combined investment of INR 85-90 crores in CEC and BDC, Thermo Fisher continues to build on its investments and growing presence in India.