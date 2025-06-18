Theos Life Sciences launches northeast operations to expand pharma access and employment

Theos Life Sciences has officially launched its Northeast India operations with an event held in Guwahati. The initiative marks the company’s expansion into the region, with a stated focus on increasing access to affordable healthcare and generating employment through pharmaceutical innovation.

The event drew participation from over 200 doctors from Guwahati and surrounding areas, reflecting engagement from the region’s medical community. Theos plans to operate through two divisions—NuGen and NuEra—while focusing on local research and development. The expansion aligns with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative and broader efforts to support economic growth in the Northeast.

The company was co-founded by Suresh Agarwala, an entrepreneur with businesses across hospitality, real estate and healthcare, and Manoj Kumar Modi, known for his work in pharmaceutical distribution. Theos’ manufacturing facilities are WHO-GMP certified. The founders stated that the company’s aim is to close the gap between medical quality and affordability in underserved regions.

Padma Shri awardee Dr Illias Ali Ahmed, a prominent figure in public health and guest of honour at the event, said, “Theos is not only creating employment and business opportunities here but also bringing a new vision to healthcare and research. Their approach blends professionalism with purpose, and I see in them a partner for long-term public health advancement in Assam and beyond.”

Agarwala commented, “We believe that Assam deserves tailored solutions, economic leadership, and genuine investment. Through Theos, we are planting seeds of long-term transformation in healthcare and job creation.”

Modi added, “With decades of experience in pharmaceutical supply, we are confident that our model will deliver both quality and consistency across the Northeast. Theos is built on the pillars of integrity, efficacy, and affordability.”

Mayank Modi, a key partner for the region, outlined the company’s long-term vision. “Our commitment goes beyond medicine. We see Northeast India as a vital part of India’s future in pharma innovation and healthcare access. Through Theos, we aim to catalyse research, support local talent, and bring world-class solutions to underserved regions,” he said.

Theos has announced plans to set up a manufacturing facility and research centre in Assam, which will focus on research-driven molecules and innovation-led product development. The centre is expected to contribute to local employment and skill development.

The launch event featured cultural performances, including a Bihu dance and a musical presentation by Naaz Sultana, to mark the company’s engagement with local traditions and community collaboration.

With this development, Theos Life Sciences has initiated its presence in the Northeast with stated goals of healthcare access, regional economic participation, and pharmaceutical research.