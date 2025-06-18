IDMA to host IDMA CARES – Creating accountable, respectful, empowered & safe workplaces for the Indian pharma sector

Future-proofing your business in a diverse, multi-gen, high-tech, new-priority-focussed world is now a ‘MUST-DO’.

Join us as we share simple, effective and sustainable ways to leverage new-age business strategies that sync with our current talent, consumers and emerging markets.

Why Attend?

We will have pharma promoters, C-suites, next-gen leaders co-create:

A first-mover insight based on the Indian Government’s stance and strategy on ESG and PoSH:

– Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Labour & Employment as Chief Guest

– Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, as Keynote Speaker

Sustainable Pharma, Equitable Access: The Next Frontier – a panel discussion with tangible takeaways – a deep-dive with NextGen pharma leaders who have successfully built ESG-led pharma businesses. Moderated by a big-4, consulting firm.

Safe workplaces for all genders – foundation to inclusion & getting higher, strategic RoI from PoSH beyond just compliance: a short masterclass by Inclusional, Jetsynthesys – a tech consulting firm working with Governments, not-for-profits and the private sector on the India inclusion agenda for a viksitbharat

Followed by dinner and networking to add to your social capital.

Key deliberation and learning areas

– The next wave of global health equity innovations, beyond just low-cost manufacturing. Environmental sustainability – a strategic necessity for Indian pharma; practical levers to reduce emissions; mindset & business model shifts to make sustainability profitable in pharma.

– Reimagining 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 + 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 + 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 + 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 + 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. Beyond social good, women-agendas and tokenism.

– Creating safe workplaces for all genders as your foundation to inclusion of diversity: getting higher RoI on the mandatory, annual PoSH compliance – beyond tick-box compliance.

Friday, 18th July 2025 at Hotel Taj Santacruz, at the domestic airport terminal, Mumbai, 4 pm onwards

Invitation open to all pharma professionals as IDMA pledges to create new standards for the pharma sector & for other sectors to follow – towards a truly #viksitbharat!

Register Now: https://bit.ly/IDMACARES