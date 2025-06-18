Gerresheimer enhances pharma packaging registration with comprehensive product database

Gerresheimer, a systems and solutions provider for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, has introduced a web-based product database designed to streamline the selection and registration of primary plastic packaging for medicinal products. By offering comprehensive and audit-proof documentation, the platform aims to simplify regulatory approvals and reduce time-to-market for pharmaceutical companies.

According to Christian Haas, Vice President Sales Europe Primary Packaging Plastic at Gerresheimer, “With the push of a button, our customers have access to a toolbox with complete documentation of all our products. This simplifies and supports product registration in every country.” He added, “Our database highlights our extensive experience and deep understanding of patient safety and our customers’ requirements. It is constantly updated with new content and functionality to meet current and future needs.”

The database supports a wide range of plastic packaging formats, including those used for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications. Gerresheimer’s product portfolio includes brands such as Duma, Dudek, and Triveni for solid dosage forms; PET bottles under the edp brand for liquids; and droppers, sprays, and applicators for ophthalmic treatments. It also features sustainable options made from 100 per cent recycled PET and sugar cane.

The product database was developed to provide direct online access to all registration-relevant information. It contains revision dates, test results, certifications, and regulatory documentation. Gerresheimer customers can use the system to upload internal files and share necessary data with regulatory authorities.

Various departments within customer organisations are using the platform for their specific requirements. R&D teams can access packaging dimensions, standard drawings, and USP test results such as water vapour and light transmission. Quality departments use the tool to obtain defect classifications and AQL values. Regulatory departments access supplier declarations and compliance documents, while procurement teams compare packaging solutions for different applications. Production departments assess filling-line compatibility and labelling formats. Sustainability teams identify options that align with corporate environmental goals.

The online product catalogue on Gerresheimer’s website is derived from this database, allowing for initial product selection. However, access to full documentation is restricted to existing customers.

With this platform, Gerresheimer is supporting pharmaceutical companies in navigating the increasingly complex regulatory landscape by providing a digital infrastructure tailored to streamline internal and external approval processes.