Glenmark Foundation concludes fifth season of ‘Meri Poushtik Rasoi’ National Cooking Contest

Glenmark Foundation, in collaboration with Idobro Impact Solutions, announced the successful conclusion of the fifth season of the “Meri Poushtik Rasoi” cooking contest. As a pan-India initiative, it aimed at addressing the issue of malnutrition through the promotion of nutrition-rich native recipes, which could be used to tackle this issue at local, grassroots levels, both in urban and rural areas of the country.

A release from the company informed, “This year, the contest received around 900 applications from 25 states and union territories, representing over 250 towns and cities. After a rigorous selection process, a panel of expert nutritionists and chefs shortlisted 25 finalists, who then competed in a grand cook-off organised at the Ramnath Institute of Hospitality Sciences, Mumbai. The recipes were evaluated by a distinguished grand jury consisting of Naaznin Husein, President of the Indian Dietetic Association; Chef Sudhir Pai, Food & Beverage Consultant; and Chef Jerson Fernandes, Director of Culinary at Novotel Mumbai.”

It added, “The contest celebrated the richness and diversity of India’s culinary landscape through a variety of nutritious recipes. From the wholesome bajri khichdi to fusion-inspired nut-crusted tofu with spinach barley rice, each recipe represented a unique blend of flavours and regional influences. The event showcased the vibrant range of traditional, healthy Indian cuisine, with dishes like finger millet mushroom momo, blue sticky rice roll with smoke banana flower chicken, and thenthuk (noodles soup) reflecting the nourishing food traditions from different parts of the country. The winning recipes emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous, nutrition-rich dishes while addressing the importance of nutrition.”

Cheryl Pinto, ED–Corporate Services, Glenmark Pharma said, “Through this contest, our goal is to safeguard the rich legacy of regional foods, local ingredients, heirloom recipes, and culinary traditions that are gradually fading away amidst evolving lifestyles. By fostering healthy eating habits and increasing awareness about malnutrition, we are dedicated to creating an impact in the lives of individuals, families, and communities.”

Karon Shaiva – Chief Impact Officer & MD, Idobro Impact Solutions said, “Together with Glenmark Foundation, we strive to raise awareness and provide opportunities that empower communities. Through the ‘Meri Poushtik Rasoi’ initiative, we aim to celebrate the richness of local recipes from diverse regions across India, shedding light on their nutritional value and contributing to the fight against malnutrition.”