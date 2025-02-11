Syngene International appoints Peter Bains as CEO Designate

Syngene International has announced that Jonathan Hunt has stepped down as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) and resigned from the Board of Directors. The company stated that Hunt is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Following this development, the Board has appointed Peter Bains as the CEO Designate of Syngene. Both leadership changes are effective from February 10, 2025.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Non-Executive Chairperson of Syngene International, commented on the transition, stating, “After almost 10 years with Syngene International as MD & CEO, Jonathan Hunt will be leaving to pursue other opportunities. The Board thanks Jonathan for his many contributions to the growth of the Syngene business since April 2016 and its impressive value enhancement over the last decade and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Bains has over three decades of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. He previously served as Syngene’s CEO from June 2010 to March 2016 and played a role in taking the company public in 2015. The company stated that his experience, industry knowledge, and familiarity with the business make him suited for the role.