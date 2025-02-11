Government mandates drug price list display for all pharmacies

The government has clarified that all pharmacies, including online platforms, must display the current drug price list as mandated by the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO, 2013). This clarification was issued through an office memorandum on February 4, 2025, in response to compliance concerns regarding Para 24 and 25 of the DPCO, 2013.

The directive confirms that the phrase “on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business,” as stated in Para 24(4) and 25(3) of the DPCO, 2013, applies to both physical and virtual premises. Online pharmacies operating through websites, portals, mobile apps, e-commerce platforms, or any other online mode are required to display the current price list, just as brick-and-mortar stores must.

According to Para 24(3) of the DPCO, 2013, manufacturers must issue price lists (Form-V or Form-VI) to dealers, State Drugs Controllers, and the government, indicating any price fixation or revision. Para 24(4) and 25(3) require all retailers and dealers, including online pharmacies, to display these price lists and supplementary lists in a conspicuous and easily accessible manner.

Non-compliance with Para 24 and 25 of the DPCO, 2013, is punishable under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The government has directed all retailers and dealers, including online pharmacies, to ensure full compliance with these requirements by displaying the most up-to-date drug price list issued by the manufacturer or marketer.