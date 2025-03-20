Syngene concludes acquisition of Emergent BioSolutions’ biologics manufacturing facility

Syngene International announced the conclusion of the acquisition of its first biologics site in the USA, which was announced on March 10, 2025. The state-of-the-art biologics facility, fitted with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAbs) manufacturing lines, was acquired by Syngene USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Syngene, from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, a subsidiary of Emergent BioSolutions, at a gross value of $ 36.5 million.

The new site will increase Syngene’s total single-use bioreactor capacity to 50,000L for large molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing services. Additionally, it will provide Syngene’s customers with continuity of supply from its four development and manufacturing facilities located in India and North America, offering services ranging from cell line development, process optimisation and both clinical and commercial supply.