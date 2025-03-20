Indegene expands presence in Europe, opens new centre in London

Indegene announced the launch of a new centre in London. This centre can now pose as a strategic hub for Indigene’s Europe-based clients for consulting and commercialisation solutions and modernise their operations with an AI-first approach. The company aims to strengthen its existing employee base in the region, with skillsets spanning a wide range of areas – consulting, creative, data and analytics, engineering and customer experience.

“London is a vital healthcare, technology and business innovation hub, with a great talent pool – making it an important market for life sciences companies in the region”, said Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO, Indegene.

Indegene launched a new entity in Spain last month. The company already has a presence in Europe, with centres in Germany, Ireland, and Switzerland. Last year, Indegene acquired Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, a global provider of specialty medical writing capabilities with teams spread across the UK, Germany and the US. In 2019, Indegene acquired DT Associates (now DT Consulting), a consulting services company in the UK that supports clients in the healthcare and life sciences space.