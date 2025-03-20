NHS approval of endometriosis therapy Ryeqo enhances patient care: GlobalData

The National Health Service (NHS) in England has approved Gedeon Richter’s Ryeqo, the first long-term pill available for endometriosis for patients who have exhausted all other treatment options. The approval addresses the long-standing gap in long-term treatment options for endometriosis, improving overall disease management while easing the burden on healthcare resources, says GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, “Endometriosis Market Size and Trend Report,” reveals that the endometriosis market size across the seven major markets* (7MM) is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of more than 9 per cent during 2020-2030.

A few of the major endometriosis market growth drivers across the 7MM include improvements in non-invasive diagnostic methods, such as the utilisation of biomarkers, which should further increase the number of early diagnoses.

Ryeqo is a combination medication containing relugolix (a GnRH antagonist), estradiol (a form of estrogen), and norethisterone (a synthetic progestin). Together, these three components help regulate estrogen and progesterone levels—key hormones involved in endometriosis—effectively reducing symptoms and improving overall disease management.

According to the key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData, injectable treatments for endometriosis often present challenges in patient adherence and comfort. The approval of relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone as a standard NHS treatment improves accessibility, reduces the need for invasive procedures, and gives patients more control in managing their condition.

By eliminating the need for multiple medications and frequent clinic visits for injections, this oral treatment offers a more convenient alternative. Unlike injections, which may initially worsen symptoms, the pill is taken at home and combines all necessary hormones into one convenient tablet.

Dr Shireen Mohammad, Senior Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “By eliminating the need for multiple medications and frequent clinic visits for injections, this oral treatment offers a more convenient alternative. Unlike injections, which may initially worsen symptoms, the pill is taken at home and combines all necessary hormones into one convenient tablet. The oral route of administration offers greater clinical control over treatment, as dosages can be adjusted, and the medication can be quickly discontinued if necessary. This flexibility provides a significant advantage over long-acting injectable medications, allowing for easier management of side effects and treatment interruptions when needed.”

Additionally, KOLs highlighted the lack of long-term treatment options for endometriosis, as most available medications are only approved for short-term use. Ryeqo helps address this gap by offering a sustained, long-term therapy, providing continuous symptom relief through hormonal regulation. This makes Ryeqo a valuable, non-invasive alternative for patients seeing effective, ongoing management of their condition, ultimately improving their quality of life.

Dr Mohammad concludes, “The UK joins other nations in expanding access to endometriosis treatment, offering hope for continued progress in patient care. This approval enhances patients’ quality of life while also reducing strain on the NHS by decreasing hospital visits and the need for surgical procedures. Additionally, Ryeqo’s approval brings the UK in line with global advancements in endometriosis treatment, ensuring women have access to a more effective and convenient option.”

7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.