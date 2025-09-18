Bharat Gakhar, Director, Moglix, delivered a session on “Supply Chain and Procurement Transformation for Pharma Companies at the Ahmedabad Pharma Summit 2025.

Gakhar highlighted that the pharma supply chain must evolve from a cost-centric to a value-centric approach, driven by faster time-to-market expectations, growing demand volatility, and external disruptions. He pointed out that traditional procurement processes are often manual, fragmented and reactive—leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

He also explained that Moglix’s transformative framework can streamline procurement by improving demand forecasting, automating PR-to-PO workflows, enhancing vendor management, and ensuring clean master data.

His presentation compared the current scenario to a future-ready model powered by Moglix’s digital platform. This includes enhanced governance, improved visibility and inventory optimisation.

Pharma supply chain and procurement should move from cost-centric to value-centric, adopt a data and technology-first approach, and focus on ESG and governance

Gakhar underlined that Moglix, a B2B commerce platform with operations in over 40 locations and a presence in key global markets, is positioned to partner with pharma companies in their supply chain transformation journey. He concluded by urging pharma stakeholders to reimagine their supply chain and procurement ecosystems with a digital-first mindset.

This session underscored the critical need for pharma companies to move beyond tactical sourcing to strategic procurement—enabling agility, compliance, and long-term value creation in a competitive global landscape.