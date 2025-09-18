Panel Discussion: Aligning packaging strategies with R&D

At the recently held PPL Conclave 2025 in Hyderabad, a panel discussion titled “Aligning Packaging Strategies with R&D” brought together industry leaders to explore the integration of pharmaceutical packaging into drug development. The session emphasised the need for packaging strategies to be cost-effective, safe, scalable, sustainable, and aligned with evolving regulatory and patient needs to ensure effective drug delivery.

Moderated by Dr Sandhya Shenoy, AVP – Formulation R&D, MSN Laboratories, the discussion featured Dr Vaibhav Dubey, Senior General Manager – R&D, Kashiv Biosciences; Mohit Mittal, Senior General Manager – Packaging Development, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; Dhananjay M. Chaudhari, Senior General Manager – Packaging Development, Indoco Remedies; Raviteja Reddy, Associate General Manager – Packaging Development, Hetero Labs; Dr Srikanth Reddy, Vice President – R&D, Jodas Expoim; and Vinay Kumar A, General Manager – Packaging Development, Aurobindo Pharma.

The discussion opened with insights into the critical attributes of drug products that influence packaging decisions. Experts emphasised the importance of selecting the right primary packaging material to ensure drug stability and efficacy. Panellists stressed that effective collaboration between packaging and R&D teams is essential for successful drug development. Integrating packaging considerations at an early stage allows for the selection of appropriate materials and technologies that protect the drug while ensuring cost and scalability requirements are met.

As the conversation progressed, panelists addressed the role of packaging vendors in drug development. They highlighted the need for vendors to be agile and adaptable, capable of adjusting to new component requirements that may emerge as formulations evolve. However, they also warned that changing vendors midway through development can have significant repercussions, especially in an industry where regulatory landscapes are evolving. Ensuring vendor continuity and flexibility is vital for maintaining smooth development timelines and regulatory compliance.

Another key focus area was the need for packaging to evolve in line with stringent regulatory requirements and patient needs. As compliance standards become increasingly rigorous, the panelists highlighted the importance of pharma companies adopting advanced packaging solutions that not only meet safety and efficacy requirements but also enhance usability.

The discussion concluded with a unanimous agreement that aligning packaging strategies with R&D is no longer an afterthought but a strategic necessity. With pharma formulations and regulatory frameworks continuously evolving, packaging must be designed proactively to support long-term safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The session reinforced the importance of cross-functional collaboration, strategic vendor partnerships, and continuous innovation to ensure that pharma packaging not only meets industry demands but also improves patient outcomes.

Designing packaging that is cost-effective, safe, scalable, sustainable and effective is necessary to align packaging and R&D.