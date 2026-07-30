Sun Pharma receives approval to manufacture and market semaglutide in Brazil

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA to manufacture and market semaglutide injection in Brazil for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Sun Pharma plans to launch the product in the next few days in partnership with Hypera Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It will be available as a pre‑filled, multi‑dose injectable pen in two strengths (2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL) allowing flexible, once‑weekly dosing.

“The approval of semaglutide in Brazil expands access to an evidence-based treatment option for people living with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes. It reflects the strength of our development and manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to delivering high-quality medicines across global markets,” said Aalok Shanghvi, Chief Operating Officer, Sun Pharma.

Digvijay Singh, Regional Head, Brazil & LATAM, said, “This approval marks an important step in strengthening our diabetes portfolio in Brazil. We look forward to working closely with our partner to make this treatment option available to patients and support better diabetes care across the country.”

The semaglutide injectable market in Brazil is approximately USD 413 million (IQVIA, MAT June 2026).