CureMeAbroad signs MoUs with Asia Cosmetics and Dr. Brenda’s Clinic

CureMeAbroad, a medical tourism discovery and concierge platform operated by Luxora Health Care Experiences, has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Asia Cosmetics in Thailand and Dr. Brenda’s Clinic in Mexico to expand its network of international healthcare providers.

According to the company, the partnerships are intended to facilitate access to cosmetic and aesthetic treatments for patients from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and GCC countries. The collaborations also establish a framework for patient referrals, care coordination, quality standards and post-treatment support.

Commenting on the development, Aditya Oza, CEO and Co-Founder, CureMeAbroad, said, “Patients travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures are making one of the biggest healthcare decisions of their lives, yet many still rely on social media or unverified online recommendations. Our partnerships with Asia Cosmetics and Dr. Brenda’s Clinic give patients access to trusted providers backed by structured care coordination, while enabling our partners to receive a consistent pipeline of well-informed international patients. This is how medical tourism should operate with accountability on both sides.”

Thailand has long been a destination for medical tourism, supported by internationally trained specialists and comparatively lower treatment costs. Mexico has also emerged as a destination for patients, particularly from the United States, seeking cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, rhinoplasty and body contouring due to its proximity and cost advantages.

Dr Jeab, Head, Asia Cosmetics, Thailand, said, “Thailand has become one of the world’s preferred destinations for cosmetic and aesthetic treatments because patients value both quality and trust. Through our partnership with CureMeAbroad, we look forward to welcoming more international patients with a seamless treatment experience backed by transparent communication, personalized care, and internationally accepted clinical standards. Together, we aim to make cross-border healthcare more accessible and reassuring for patients worldwide.”

Under the agreements, CureMeAbroad will coordinate patient services including teleconsultations, treatment planning, travel arrangements, hospital coordination and post-treatment follow-up.

Mikhail Bohra, Co-Founder and CMO, CureMeAbroad, said, “Cosmetic and aesthetic procedures continue to be among the highest enquiry categories on our platform, particularly from patients in the US and Auz. People today are looking for trusted providers as much as affordable treatment. These partnerships allow us to offer verified options in two of the world’s most sought-after cosmetic tourism destinations.”