Bridging generics and specialty: A roadmap to complex molecule innovation

We keep telling ourselves the same story: India is the pharmacy of the world, and now it is graduating to specialty. I have sat through enough industry panels to know the script by heart — small molecules to complex generics, biologics, peptides, modified release. Say it enough times and it starts to sound like a plan. It isn’t, yet. It is an ambition standing on a foundation we haven’t finished building.

Let me start with what’s real. Everything on that list — complex generics, biologics, peptides, large molecules, delayed and modified release systems — sounds like a formulation upgrade. It isn’t. A modified-release tablet isn’t a regular tablet with a coating; ensuring a consistent release profile batch after batch, across the full shelf life, across varying humidity and storage conditions in Lagos versus Ludhiana, is a different discipline entirely. A peptide isn’t a small molecule with a longer name — you’re managing aggregation, oxidation, and an impurity profile that can shift with a single degree of temperature variance during lyophilisation. Biologics carry a manufacturing memory: change the cell line, the media, even the mixing speed, and you have effectively made a new molecule.

None of this happens on the first batch. It happens on the fifteenth, the twentieth pilot batch, each one interrogated for stability, impurity and bioequivalence before it is allowed anywhere near a tech transfer document. That is the honest cost of the transition we are all talking about at conferences — and it is a cost very few companies are actually underwriting.

Here is where I will be direct, and probably unpopular: the biggest opportunity in front of Indian pharma right now isn’t being wasted because of talent, or ambition, or even capital. It is being wasted because we are trying to build a specialty and complex-generics business on top of a raw material supply chain we don’t control.

We love talking about the coming patent cliff — and it is real. Somewhere between $200 billion and $400 billion of branded biologic and complex-molecule revenue loses exclusivity globally between 2025 and 2030. By some estimates, close to 90% of the biologics coming off patent in this wave don’t yet have a biosimilar in active development. That is not a crowded market. That is a door standing open. And yet, when I look at how much of that opportunity Indian companies are actually positioned to walk through with our own upstream chemistry — our own key starting materials, our own fermentation and peptide-synthesis capability — the honest answer is: not nearly enough.

We still import roughly two-thirds of our API and KSM requirement from China, and for several fermentation-based and antibiotic categories, that dependence runs past 90 per cent. For the complex molecules we are now chasing — peptides, biologics, hormone-based APIs — the upstream chemistry is even thinner domestically. So we have built a formidable formulation and fill-finish engine, and we are bolting it onto a supply chain we don’t own. That is not self-reliance. That is assembly with better branding.

I don’t say this to be cynical about where we are headed — I say it because I think the industry is more comfortable talking about the destination than the plumbing. PLI outlays, bulk drug parks coming up in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the renewed push on fermentation and flow chemistry from our research institutions — these are real, and they matter. But the pace of KSM and API self-sufficiency has to move at the same speed as our specialty ambitions, or we will spend the next decade being extremely good at finishing molecules we cannot fully make.

The second shift nobody wants to dwell on: while we are moving from generics to specialty, the compliance bar under our feet is rising just as fast. CDSCO and DCGI aren’t asking the same questions they asked five years ago. Data integrity isn’t a documentation exercise anymore — it is continuous, electronic, and traceable in real time across every step from raw material receipt to batch release. Companies that treated quality systems as an audit-season activity are going to find that model doesn’t survive contact with a complex molecule pipeline. You cannot paper-trail your way through a peptide impurity investigation after the fact. The instrumentation, the logging, the electronic batch records have to be built into the process from day one, not retrofitted before an inspection.

That is actually the good news buried in this. Higher compliance standards are a moat, not a burden — but only for companies willing to invest in them before they are forced to. The ones who wait for a regulatory observation to modernise their data systems will find themselves permanently a step behind competitors who built for scrutiny from the start.

So where does that leave us? I think India’s complex-molecule story is genuinely ours to win — the manufacturing discipline, the regulatory experience, the sheer volume of GMP-approved capacity we have built over three decades gives us a real head start. But winning it means we stop celebrating formulation wins as if they were full value-chain wins. It means treating upstream chemistry — KSMs, fermentation, peptide synthesis — as core strategic infrastructure, not a sourcing line item to optimise on price. And it means building compliance and data integrity into our operating DNA before the next inspection cycle forces the issue.

The patent cliff isn’t going to wait for us to fix our supply chain. Companies elsewhere — some in China, some in the West — are already moving on the same opportunity with a shorter list of dependencies. If India wants to convert this generics-to-specialty transition into real, durable value, rather than another chapter of “we make it cheaper, someone else makes it possible,” the work has to start upstream. That is not a comfortable message for an industry that likes talking about its formulation strength. But I would rather say it now than read it in someone else’s cover story five years from now.