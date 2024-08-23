Dr Reddy’s Glycemic Happiness Awareness initiative sets Guinness World Record

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has set a new Guinness World Record for building the largest brochure mosaic (logo) installation. This installation is part of its glycemic happiness awareness initiative for patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. The largest installation that entered the Guinness World Record stands at 162 square metres and consists of feedback from healthcare professionals across India on the ‘Glycemic Happiness Scale’.

Dr Reddy’s’ Glycemic Happiness awareness initiative aims to shed light on the factors contributing to psycho-social wellness for a holistic approach to the management of diabetes. As part of the initiative, Dr Reddy’s collaborated with endocrinologists and diabetologists across India on the concept of glycemic happiness for patients living with diabetes mellitus. The company also developed a tool ‘Glycemic Happiness Scale’ that helps healthcare professionals measure glycemic happiness among patients with diabetes. The scale includes 10 questions with scores assigned to their interpretation showcasing patients living with diabetes as unhappy, neutral or happy. The scale was shared with over 7,500 healthcare professionals (HCPs) across India including consulting physicians, endocrinologists, diabetologists, and cardiologists, educating them on the need to measure glycemic happiness among Type-2 diabetes mellitus patients. Reportedly, these HCPs agreed that the “Glycemic Happiness Scale” is a useful tool to measure glycemic happiness of Type-2 diabetes mellitus patients. Over 6,200 HCPs used the scale to the benefit of over 30,000 patients, thereby demonstrating their support towards scaling up glycemic happiness among patients with diabetes.

The unveiling ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, handed over the ‘Largest Brochure Mosaic (logo)’ citation to the representatives of Dr Reddy’s.