Sun Pharma included in 2026 S&P Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has been included in the 2026 S&P Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index, a benchmark that recognises companies demonstrating leadership in sustainability performance.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices methodology identifies companies that lead their industries in addressing sustainability issues and set benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance. Based on the S&P Global Broad Market Index, nearly 2,500 of the world’s largest companies were identified by S&P Global. Among them, around 317 companies worldwide qualified, including 25 from India, for inclusion in the 2026 DJBIC Index.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said, “This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to responsible business practices and sustainable growth. At Sun Pharma, sustainability is embedded in the way we think, operate, and create value. It guides our purpose, shapes our actions, and remains central to our long-term strategy. Together with our people, we will continue driving meaningful impact through responsible innovation, climate-conscious operations, strong governance, and inclusive growth, while building a more sustainable future for generations to come”.