Aurobindo Pharma USA receives FTC approval for Lannett acquisition

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. (Aurobindo USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has received approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to proceed with the acquisition of Lannett Company LLC (Lannett).

The transaction, valued at $250 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis and inclusive of normalised working capital, is expected to close before the end of June 2026.

Lannett, a Pennsylvania-based generic pharmaceutical company, specialises in the development and commercialisation of a diversified portfolio of complex, non-opioid controlled substances. According to the company, the acquisition will expand Aurobindo USA’s product offering in this segment while adding a U.S.-based manufacturing facility to its network.

Lannett’s manufacturing site in Seymour, Indiana, has the capacity to scale production to approximately 4 billion doses annually, strengthening Aurobindo USA’s domestic manufacturing footprint. The company stated that this capacity aligns with U.S. policy priorities aimed at improving supply chain resilience and increasing domestic pharmaceutical production.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Aurobindo Group’s earnings per share. The company said the acquisition is also expected to generate cost efficiencies, SG&A synergies and operational integration advantages. It will also enhance the company’s portfolio with a differentiated pipeline of complex generics and controlled substances, supporting long-term growth.

Swami S. Iyer, Chief Executive Officer of Aurobindo Pharma USA, said, “This acquisition represents a highly compelling strategic and financial opportunity for Aurobindo USA. It accelerates our revenue growth, strengthens our U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, and enhances our position in complex, non-opioid controlled substances. We are confident it will deliver immediate earnings accretion while creating long-term value for our shareholders through operational synergies and pipeline expansion. We are pleased to welcome the Lannett team and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to expand and ensure reliable access to critical medications for patients.”

Tim Crew, Lannett Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted to be joining forces with Aurobindo. As one of the nation’s oldest generic pharmaceutical companies, Lannett has a proud history of helping patients access affordable medicines. Aurobindo’s market reach and resources will help make our portfolio of medicines even more affordable and accessible for patients everywhere. Our board and owners extend their sincere appreciation to the outstanding teams at both companies whose professionalism, commitment, and hard work have successfully brought us to this important moment. We look forward to building on all that has come before as we begin a bright and exciting next chapter.”