Parexel launches Biotech Incubator for early-stage therapeutics

Parexel has launched the Parexel Biotech Incubator, an initiative based at the company’s North Hills Innovation District global headquarters in Raleigh, to connect early-stage therapeutics companies with clinical and regulatory expertise. The incubator has been launched alongside a partnership with Cape Fear BioCapital, a Durham-based seed-stage venture capital firm, and forms part of Parexel’s efforts to support early-stage innovation in collaboration with the venture community.

The Parexel Biotech Incubator is intended to support emerging therapeutics companies while their development strategies are still being defined. Participating companies will have access to Parexel’s clinical and regulatory expertise, including guidance on development planning, regulatory strategy and clinical trial design. They will also have access to shared physical workspace alongside Parexel’s Raleigh-based team.

“Reaching innovators at the earliest stages of their development journey, before clinical programs are formally structured, is where we can have the greatest impact. That is exactly what this initiative is designed to do,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Parexel. “The incubator reflects the evolution of our support for the biotech community, connecting seed-stage investment to clinical development expertise at the stage when it matters most. It builds on our broader commitment to investing in early-stage innovation alongside leading venture firms, and our inaugural partnership with Cape Fear BioCapital deepens our roots in one of the most dynamic life sciences ecosystems in the country.”

The incubator builds on Parexel’s strategy of investing in and supporting early-stage innovation through collaborations with venture capital firms. The company has established collaborative relationships with venture firms to advance the next generation of therapeutics companies.

According to the company, its partnership with Cape Fear BioCapital is intended to address the gap between seed-stage investment and clinical development expertise for early-stage therapeutics companies. Cape Fear BioCapital focuses on advancing companies from early discovery through investigational new drug (IND) readiness. The collaboration provides a connection between portfolio companies and Parexel’s clinical and regulatory expertise during the development stage.

“The Parexel Biotech Incubator represents the next stage in Parexel Biotech’s evolution and extends our long-standing commitment to the biotech community,” said Jim Anthony, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Parexel Biotech. “By bringing our clinical and regulatory expertise to emerging innovators earlier in their development journeys, we can help companies make smarter development decisions, build stronger plans and position promising programs for lasting progress.”

North Carolina ranks seventh in the United States for life sciences employment, with more than 103,000 workers across nearly 6,700 establishments statewide. The state is home to Research Triangle Park, along with research institutions including Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and NC State University. Parexel stated that Cape Fear BioCapital’s links with these institutions support the regional research pipeline for therapeutics companies.

“North Carolina has the scientific substrate, talent, and entrepreneurial ambition to build on our strong base of therapeutics innovation,” said Dave Ousterout, General Partner at Cape Fear BioCapital. “Working together with Parexel, we are dedicated to supporting emerging companies and connecting them with development expertise at a stage when strategic guidance can make a meaningful difference. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the support and capital available to innovators across the state.”

Parexel established its Durham location in 2014, expanded its presence in North Carolina in 2019, and opened its global headquarters in Raleigh’s North Hills Innovation District in 2025. Parexel Biotech, launched in 2019, is the company’s business unit focused on supporting emerging biopharmaceutical companies through development milestones.