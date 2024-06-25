Sun Pharma completes Taro merger

Sun Pharma announced the successful completion of the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries with its subsidiary. As part of this merger, Sun Pharma acquired all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates. As a result of the merger, Taro is now a private company and wholly owned by Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has been the majority shareholder of Taro since 2010.

Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “We are pleased with the successful completion of the Taro merger process. Together, we are excited about starting this new chapter and creating a more robust, successful future for the combined entity.”