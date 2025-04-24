Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical publish clinical and mechanistic data on non-opioid knee osteoarthritis treatment MM-II

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Israel-based Moebius Medical have announced the publication of two peer-reviewed articles in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, the official journal of the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI). The articles examine MM-II, a non-opioid product developed for the treatment of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis.

MM-II consists of a proprietary suspension of large, empty, multilamellar liposomes. It is designed to reduce joint friction and wear, aiming to relieve pain in patients with osteoarthritis. The first article presents data from a Phase 2b, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (NCT04506463), conducted across sites in the US, Europe, and Asia. The trial enrolled 397 patients and found that a single injection of MM-II led to clinically meaningful pain relief over a 26-week period. The study also reported a favourable safety and tolerability profile.

The second article explores the product’s mechanism of action in preclinical models. Titled “Empty large liposomes reduce cartilage degeneration in osteoarthritic rats by forming a lubricative coating,” the study details how MM-II creates a lubricative layer over cartilage surfaces. This action reduces friction and slows cartilage degeneration. The authors suggest that the observed pain relief in the clinical trial may be linked to this lubricative effect, although other biological mechanisms may also contribute.

“The data from these publications show that MM-II has the potential to provide durable pain relief for patients,” said Prof. Thomas J Schnitzer, MD, PhD, rheumatologist and professor of Medicine at Northwestern University, and lead author of the clinical trial manuscript. “With limited treatment options, lack of novel treatment approaches, and concerns around opioid use, MM-II may offer a promising alternative to hyaluronic acid and steroid treatments.”

Moshe Weinstein, CEO of Moebius Medical, stated: “Having both our clinical data and our research on MM-II’s underlying mechanism of action published in the leading peer-reviewed journal for osteoarthritis further validates MM-II’s novel treatment approach.”

In parallel with the publication, Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical are presenting additional data at the OARSI 2025 World Congress on Osteoarthritis. Three abstracts have been accepted for presentation. The companies are also hosting a satellite symposium that will cover MM-II’s mechanism of action, clinical data, and the planned Phase 3 programme.

Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical continue to advance the development of MM-II with the aim of expanding non-opioid treatment options for knee osteoarthritis.