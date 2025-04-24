India advances indigenous HPV screening kits for cervical cancer through DBT-BIRAC partnership

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, held a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, to assess progress on indigenously developed HPV diagnostic kits for cervical cancer screening in India.

The meeting brought together representatives from DBT, BIRAC, ICMR, AIIMS New Delhi, and industry partners. The HPV diagnostic kits, developed and validated through the GCI-BIRAC-DBT programme titled “Validating Indigenous Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Tests for Cervical Cancer Screening in India”, have undergone testing at leading R&D laboratories across the country. These RT-PCR-based test kits are intended to offer point-of-care screening at reduced costs, addressing a major barrier in cervical cancer diagnosis in India.

Dr Jitendra Singh described the development as a milestone in preventive healthcare under the DBT. He stressed that the government’s focus is now on positioning India as a global leader in preventive healthcare through indigenous innovation. “The DNA vaccine has projected India as a country capable of leading in preventive healthcare—a stark contrast to the outdated perception that India neither prioritised preventive, nor even curative healthcare,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Minister highlighted the importance of private sector participation, referencing previous milestones such as India’s first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, and a gene therapy trial in haemophilia that was recognised by the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr Singh underlined that the “whole-of-science and whole-of-government approach” has been key to these developments.

Four pillars of focus were identified during the meeting: preventive healthcare; youth-centric interventions targeting diseases like cervical cancer among adolescents and young women; enhanced emphasis on women’s health; and deeper private sector collaboration both domestically and internationally. He introduced the concept of “PPP plus PPP,” referring to public-private partnerships across and beyond national boundaries.

Dr Singh also noted the scale of the challenge, citing WHO data that one in every five women globally affected by cervical cancer is from India, and 25 per cent of global cervical cancer-related deaths occur in the country. He cautioned that while HPV is not the sole cause, studies show up to 90 per cent correlation, supporting the case for targeted screening.

Currently available screening methods—such as VIA/VILI, Pap smears, and HPV DNA testing—are resource-intensive and have moderate sensitivity. The new indigenous kits are expected to reduce costs and improve access, aligning with the national goal of making mass screening available and affordable.

Addressing the broader health landscape, Dr Singh cited India’s demographic trends, with over 70 per cent of the population under the age of 40, and noted the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases such as early-onset Type 2 diabetes. “It becomes a national responsibility to safeguard our youth and offer them timely prevention if we truly aim to harness their energy for building the India of 2047,” he said.

Dr Singh also highlighted how discussions on vaccines have gained momentum post-COVID, but reiterated that health education must include hygiene, social, and cultural factors.

The session was attended by key stakeholders, including Dr V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, DBT; Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC; and Dr Neerja Bhatla, a leading figure in gynaecologic oncology. Their inputs contributed to the scientific review of the initiative.

Before the meeting, attendees observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing condolences and solidarity with the affected families.