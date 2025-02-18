Sun Pharma amongst top 5% of global pharma companies in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Sun Pharma has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, ranking within the top 5 per cent of pharmaceutical companies assessed globally by S&P. The Yearbook aims to recognise companies that have demonstrated significant strengths in corporate sustainability across various industries.

This recognition highlights Sun Pharma’s efforts to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives across its operations.

Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman & Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “We continue to focus on delivering sustainable outcomes for all our stakeholders. Sustainability is an integral part of our way of doing business and we remain steadfast in our commitment to align our strategy with universal ESG principles and to undertake the requisite steps for further advancing societal goals.”

The inclusion is based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024, which evaluated over 7,690 companies worldwide. Of these, 780 companies were recognised in the Sustainability Yearbook 2025.