Nectar Life Care introduces affordable anti-diabetic medications, expands market presence

Nectar Life Care has launched a new range of anti-diabetic formulations, including Dapagliflozin under the brand name DAPNEC. With the expiration of API patents, these medicines will now be available at lower costs, improving accessibility while maintaining efficacy.

India has a rising demand for diabetes management solutions, with the country often referred to as the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World.’ Type 2 diabetes, previously common among adults, is now increasingly affecting younger individuals due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and obesity. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 77 million people in India have diabetes, with a significant number undiagnosed. The Indian Diabetes Risk Score (IDRS) suggests that more than 10 per cent of urban Indian youth are at risk, highlighting the need for accessible treatment options.

Nectar Life Care’s product portfolio includes essential anti-diabetic formulations and combination medications for Type 2 diabetes management. The range comprises SITANEC M 50/500 & 50/1000 (Metformin and Sitagliptin Tablets), METNEC-G1 & METNEC-G2 (Metformin and Glimepiride Tablets), and METNEC 500mg (Metformin Tablets). Manufactured in a WHO-GMP-certified facility, these products meet international quality standards while remaining cost-effective.

The company reported INR 6.4 crores in sales last year and expects to surpass INR 15 crores this year with its expanded diabetes care portfolio. This development strengthens Nectar Life Care’s presence in domestic and international markets, reinforcing its position as a partner for pharmaceutical distributors, exporters, and healthcare providers.

Speaking on the launch, Nilesh Patel, founder of Nectar Life Care, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, sedentary lifestyles, high stress, and unhealthy eating habits have led to a sharp rise in diabetes, particularly among the youth. With nearly 70 per cent of India’s population residing in rural areas, access to affordable treatment remains a significant challenge. At Nectar Life Care, we are committed to addressing this gap. The launch of our cost-effective Dapagliflozin and upcoming diabetic formulations is a step toward ensuring quality diabetes care reaches those who need it most, regardless of financial constraints. Looking ahead, we plan to expand our portfolio with a dedicated anti-obesity range to combat the growing health risks associated with rising obesity. Our goal is to empower individuals to lead healthier lives by making essential treatments both accessible and affordable.”

Nectar Life Care’s new product range will be available across India from mid-February. With this expansion, the company continues to strengthen its presence in affordable healthcare, providing essential medicines to a wider population.