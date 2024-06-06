STEER World appoints Vishal Mehta as Director of Sustainable Materials Program

Mehta brings 17 + years of experience and leadership

STEER World, recently announced the appointment of Vishal Mehta as the Director of the Sustainable Materials Program at STEER World.The company designs, creates, and implements materials platform technology for transforming and functionalising materials in pharmaceuticals, plastics, food & nutraceuticals, biomaterials, and biorefining.

Having 17 years of experience and leadership, Vishal will lead the Sustainable Materials Program, driving the company’s commitment to a sustainable economy and transforming waste into valuable materials through its technologies in materials transformation.

Prior to this, Mehta successfully managed large-scale projects in Renewable Energy and Oil & Gas across India & Asia Pacific. His previous leadership roles include positions at Enel Green Power and Larsen & Toubro.

“I am delighted to join an exceptional team of over 500 engineers, scientists, and technicians at STEER World where science and technology converge to redefine lifestyles, revolutionise daily practices, and enhance overall well-being”, said Mehta.