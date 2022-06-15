Sputnik V is 97% effective against hospitalisation due to Omicron after revaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V: Study
The study was conducted from 11 January to 21 February 2022 involving over 1,000 patients in Moscow
The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology announced that Vaccines, the leading peer-reviewed medical journal, has published the results of a joint study conducted by a team of scientists including representatives of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after L.A. Vorokhobov and the Gamaleya Center showing the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is 97 per cent effective against hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus (B.1.1.529) among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V).
The study was conducted from 11 January to 21 February 2022 involving over 1,000 patients in Moscow. Sputnik V showed high efficacy against hospitalisation at 85.9 per cent among patients vaccinated with at least one component. Reportedly, efficacy among those vaccinated with three or four components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) rose to:
- 97 per cent against any cases of hospitalisation;
- 97.7 per cent against moderate-severe and more severe cases;
- 98.6 per cent against severe and critical cases;
- 99.4 per cent against critical cases