Sputnik V is 97% effective against hospitalisation due to Omicron after revaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V: Study

The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology announced that Vaccines, the leading peer-reviewed medical journal, has published the results of a joint study conducted by a team of scientists including representatives of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after L.A. Vorokhobov and the Gamaleya Center showing the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is 97 per cent effective against hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus (B.1.1.529) among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V).

The study was conducted from 11 January to 21 February 2022 involving over 1,000 patients in Moscow. Sputnik V showed high efficacy against hospitalisation at 85.9 per cent among patients vaccinated with at least one component. Reportedly, efficacy among those vaccinated with three or four components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) rose to:

97 per cent against any cases of hospitalisation;

97.7 per cent against moderate-severe and more severe cases;

98.6 per cent against severe and critical cases;

99.4 per cent against critical cases